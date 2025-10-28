Bihar polls: Grand Alliance releases ‘Tejashwi’s Pledge’ manifesto

Patna, Oct 28 The Grand Alliance on Tuesday released its common manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, titled “Tejashwi’s Pledge”, at a press conference held at the Maurya Hotel in Patna.

Leaders from all constituent parties — including the RJD, Congress, Left and VIP — were present during the launch.

Leader of Opposition and RJD’s Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said the alliance was committed to transforming Bihar into the number one state in the country.

“We don’t make empty promises; we deliver on what we say. Soon, we will announce how we will provide government jobs to every household,” Tejashwi said.

The Grand Alliance’s manifesto, “Tejashwi’s Pledge,” focuses on employment, women’s empowerment, social justice, education, health, and farmers’ welfare.

The manifesto includes one government job for one family, to be implemented within 20 days of forming the government.

He also mentioned, “My Sister’s Honour Scheme” under which every woman will receive Rs 2,500 per month from December 1.

Jeevika Didis (women SHG members) to be given government employee status and Rs 30,000 monthly salary, all contractual and outsourced employees to be made permanent, old pension scheme to be restored in Bihar, 200 units of free electricity for every household, MSP guarantee for farmers and increased MNREGA wages from Rs 255 to Rs 300 with 200 days of work, free health insurance of Rs 25 lakh per person, and super-specialty hospitals in every district, free travel for students to examination centres and no form fees for government exams, new degree colleges in 136 blocks and women’s colleges in every sub-division, and reservation for OBCs and SC/STs to be increased and included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

As per the manifesto, Tejashwi also promised for Rs 500 LPG cylinders for poor families, skill-based employment initiatives and five new expressways, pensions: Rs 1,500 per month for widows and senior citizens (with Rs 200 yearly hike) and Rs 3,000 for persons with disabilities, 200 SC/ST students to receive foreign scholarships, insurance of Rs 50 lakh for Panchayat and Gram Kachahari representatives; their honorarium to be doubled, and removal of the 58-year age cap for compassionate appointments.

Tejashwi Yadav also pointed out that a Rs 5 lakh interest-free loan for five years for self-employment among traditional workers — including barbers, potters, carpenters, cobblers, and gardeners commitment to zero-tolerance against crime and corruption, pledge to stop the Waqf Amendment Bill and ensure transparent management of religious and community properties, including handing over Bodh Gaya temples to the Buddhist community.

The manifesto, filled with welfare and employment-oriented measures, aims to present an inclusive and development-driven vision for Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

