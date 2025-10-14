Bihar polls: Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM announces six candidates

Patna, Oct 14 The seat-sharing tension within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has intensified ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, as Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has announced candidates for several seats, including two that were allotted to the Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (LJPRV).

HAM National General Secretary Rajesh Kumar Pandey announced on Tuesday, declaring that the party will field Deepa Kumari from Imamganj, Anil Kumar from Tikari, Jyoti Devi from Barachatti, Romit Kumar from Atri, Prafull Kumar Manjhi from Sikandra, and Lalan Ram from Kutumba.

The flashpoint emerged after Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union MSME Minister and HAM chief, openly expressed displeasure over the NDA’s seat allocation, stating that his party would contest the Bodh Gaya and Makhdumpur seats—even though both were assigned to Chirag Paswan’s LJPRV.

The Makhdumpur seat holds particular significance for Manjhi, as it has long been considered his traditional constituency.

The transfer of both Makhdumpur and Bodh Gaya to the LJPRV has reportedly caused resentment within HAM.

“I don’t know the name of the party, but we will field our candidates from Bodh Gaya and Makhdumpur seats in the Bihar Assembly election 2025,” Manjhi told media persons in Patna.

The NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement allocates 101 seats each to the BJP and JDU, while the remaining 41 seats are distributed among smaller allies — 29 to LJPRV, 6 to HAM, and 6 to Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

The rift became more apparent on Tuesday afternoon when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 71 candidates.

Contrary to earlier speculation that the Tarapur seat would go to the JDU, the BJP fielded Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary from there, signalling persistent coordination issues among NDA partners.

Despite the friction, HAM leaders maintain that they remain committed to the NDA.

“Bihar is ready—we are ready to support the NDA government again,” said Rajesh Kumar Pandey, reaffirming the party’s alliance loyalty even as disagreements continue.

