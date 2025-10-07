Bihar polls: LJP (Ram Vilas) appoints Arun Bharti as election in-charge

Patna, Oct 7 With the announcement of the Bihar Assembly election dates, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has made key organisational changes ahead of the polls.

The party has appointed Jamui MP Arun Bharti as the Election In-Charge and State President Raju Tiwari as the Deputy Election In-Charge, effective immediately.

A letter issued by Abdul Khalik, the National General Secretary of the party, stated that these appointments were made under the direction of Union Minister and Party President Chirag Paswan.

The letter also mentioned that all previous appointments related to the election in-charge position stand cancelled with immediate effect.

Following the new appointments, Arun Bharti and Raju Tiwari will oversee all election-related responsibilities, including candidate selection, campaign management, and strategy formulation.

The move is seen as a significant organisational development within the NDA alliance as preparations intensify for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, which will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting on November 14.

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) has emerged as a strong regional force in Bihar politics, holding five Lok Sabha seats.

The latest organisational reshuffle, appointing Arun Bharti as Election In-Charge and Raju Tiwari as Deputy Election In-Charge, comes at a crucial time as the seat-sharing formula within the NDA remains undecided.

According to sources, the delay in finalising the formula is largely due to Chirag Paswan’s firm stance on securing a significant number of seats for his party.

Arun Bharti had earlier asserted that the LJPRV seeks a respectable share between 43 and 137 assembly seats in the upcoming election.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, the undivided LJP had contested 137 seats independently, winning only one, whose MLA later joined the JD(U).

However, the political landscape has shifted since then.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chirag Paswan’s LJPRV contested five seats under the NDA banner and won all five, achieving a 100 per cent strike rate.

This resounding success has significantly enhanced the party’s bargaining power within the NDA, making its role pivotal in the seat-sharing negotiations for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

--IANS

