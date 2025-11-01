Bihar polls: Manoj Jha cries foul over cash transfer

Patna, Nov 1 RJD Rajya Sabha MP and chief spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha has written a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging a brazen violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the Bihar government.

Jha has accused the ruling NDA government of transferring Rs 10,000 directly into beneficiary accounts during the election period to influence voters.

In his letter to the ECI on Saturday, Jha said that the transfers were made on 17 October, 24 October and 31 October 2025 under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, despite the MCC being in force since October 6.

He added that another instalment is planned for November 7 — just four days before the second phase of polling.

“This action constitutes a clear and deliberate breach of MCC. The intent is to influence voter behaviour through direct financial benefit,” Jha stated.

Jha argued that the disbursement violates MCC guidelines, which prohibit the announcement or distribution of financial benefits during the election period, as it can tilt the level playing field and give undue advantage to the party in power.

“The timing of this cash transfer raises serious questions. It vitiates the neutrality of the electoral process and undermines the constitutional mandate for free and fair elections,” Jha wrote.

He urged the Election Commission to take immediate and strict action, saying that the credibility of the electoral process depends on the Commission responding swiftly.

“Your action will send a clear message that constitutional standards will be upheld at all costs,” his letter said.

The NDA government has not issued a formal response yet.

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 26, transferring Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar in the first phase of the scheme.

So far, 1.41 crore Jeevika Didis of the state have received the fund in different phases for self-employment.

