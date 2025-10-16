Bihar polls: Manoj Tiwari confident of NDA’s good show, says alliance committed to youth, women and poor

Patna, Oct 16 BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday predicted a strong victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. He expressed confidence that the government will bring prosperity and happiness to the youth, women, and the poor.

Speaking to IANS, Manoj Tiwari said, "The NDA will form the government again in Bihar with a huge majority. The NDA is committed to bringing prosperity and happiness to the youth, women, and the poor. There has been significant development in the state, and the youth and women are happy with the progress."

Giving a peek into efforts undertaken for Bihar migrants, the BJP MP from North-East said, "We have established a holding area in Delhi for travelers coming from Delhi to Bihar. This facility can accommodate 5,000 people together, ensuring their comfort. I care about Bihar even when living outside the state. Bihar is now well aware and active; people from places like Bangalore are coming back to vote," he added.

Tiwari also highlighted the strong public support for key leaders, stating, "The faith people have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has grown even stronger with leaders like Chirag Paswan and Upendra Kushwaha in the alliance."

Responding to reports of unease and discomfiture within the alliance, he said, "Everyone wants more seat that is natural in any coalition. However, parties must make sacrifices. The seat-sharing arrangement has now been finalised."

He also took potshots at the Opposition-led Mahagathbandhan and termed it - ‘Lathbandhan’.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The current assembly’s term ends on November 22, necessitating timely elections. The 2020 elections were held in three phases.

The 2025 elections are expected to be a high-stakes contest between the ruling NDA alliance (comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United)) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress.

In the 2020 elections, the NDA secured a majority with 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan won 110. The RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats. That election was notable for being the first major poll after the COVID-19 pandemic, with a voter turnout of 56.93 per cent.

This year, the Election Commission has introduced measures to improve the voting experience. Each polling booth will now serve 1,200 voters instead of 1,500, and the total number of polling stations will increase to 90,000 across the state.

