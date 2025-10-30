Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar highlights development schemes of his govt

Patna, Oct 30 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday addressed a massive public meeting at Khand Bihari in the Jamalpur Assembly constituency of Munger district, appealing for votes in favour of the JD(U) candidate.

Addressing supporters, the Chief Minister launched a sharp attack on the Lalu Prasad Yadav family, accusing them of promoting dynastic politics and neglecting Bihar’s development during their rule.

Nitish Kumar said that before 2005, there was no rule of law in Bihar.

“People used to lock themselves inside their homes after sunset. The education system had collapsed, roads were in shambles, and electricity was only a name. After 2005, both the rule of law and development returned to Bihar,” he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Nitish remarked, “When Lalu Prasad Yadav was removed from power after seven years, he made his wife the Chief Minister — this is the height of dynastic politics. He also brought his sons into politics.”

Highlighting his government’s achievements, the Chief Minister said that 2.58 lakh teachers have been recruited through the BPSC, while the recruitment process for 28,000 teachers is underway, taking the total number of teachers in Bihar to 5.2 lakh.

Speaking about healthcare, he said free medicines and treatment have been provided in government hospitals since 2006, and 27 new medical colleges are being established across the state.

Under the ‘Saat Nishchay Yojana’ (Seven Resolves Scheme), Nitish claimed, 40 lakh people have already received employment, and the government aims to provide jobs to one crore youth in the next five years.

On women’s empowerment, Nitish said that 50% reservation has been ensured for women in the Panchayati Raj and urban local bodies and 35% participation in the police force — the highest in the country.

“The number of Jeevika Didis has now reached 1.40 crore,” he added.

He also announced an increase in the old-age and disability pension to Rs 1,100 per month.

Nitish further stated that electricity has reached every household in Bihar since 2018, and now 125 units of electricity are being provided free to consumers.

Emphasising centre-state coordination, he said Bihar received substantial funds from the central government in the 2024 Budget, and new schemes — including the establishment of a Makhana Board — have been announced for 2025.

“The state and central governments are working together to accelerate Bihar’s progress,” he said.

