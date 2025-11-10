Bihar polls: Phase-II test for development agenda versus MY equation

Patna, Nov 10 Campaigning for the second phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly election ended on Sunday evening, and voting will take place on Tuesday, when more than 3.70 crore electors in 20 districts will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates across 122 constituencies.

This phase is widely seen as critical in shaping the outcome.

Counting will be held on November 14, when it will become clear whether the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returns to power or whether the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, stages a comeback.

In this campaign cycle, the NDA has largely foregrounded themes of governance and development, while the Grand Alliance has focused on unemployment, social justice and caste representation.

NDA: Strengths and opportunities

Nitish Kumar remains the NDA’s principal face. His two-decade presence in state politics and the ‘Sushasan’ narrative still resonate with a section of voters.

BJP-JDU organisational networks -- including RSS, ABVP and booth-level cadre -- are considered among the NDA’s strongest assets.

Central government programs and recently announced schemes, particularly those targeting women, old-age pensions, scholarships and local infrastructure, are also being projected prominently.

The NDA is also focusing on unity within its traditional social base -- upper castes, EBCs and women -- while highlighting central government-funded highways, bridges, medical colleges and employment-linked projects announced ahead of polls.

NDA: Weaknesses and threats

Twenty years in power has also created pockets of dissatisfaction, especially around job creation, allegations of corruption and the unresolved political debate around the liquor prohibition policy.

Analysts note that the social composition of Bihar -- with roughly 85 per cent of the population belonging to OBCs, EBCs and Dalit categories -- makes the BJP’s perceived upper-caste party image a strategic concern in some regions with strong Mandal politics.

On the competition front, the INDIA Bloc’s aggressive campaign around unemployment, inflation and law-and-order is seen as a challenge.

Additionally, Prashant Kishor -- contesting in his Jan Suraaj -- is drawing noticeable interest among younger voters with his agenda centred on employment and preventing migration.

INDIA Bloc: Strengths and opportunities

The Grand Alliance’s core support base continues to be the M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) social bloc, which together accounts for roughly 32 per cent of Bihar’s population and historically provides the RJD with a stable vote share.

Tejashwi Yadav’s campaign focuses on unemployment and the distress of migrant workers -- combined with his personal appeal among young voters -- is seen as a major advantage.

The alliance has also put a caste-based census at the centre of its campaign narrative, which analysts say may strengthen its outreach among backward and marginalised communities.

Both the RJD and Congress have been actively engaging young voters on issues related to jobs and reforms in the examination system -- an agenda that could attract first-time voters.

INDIA Bloc: Weaknesses and threats

During seat-sharing negotiations, differences between the RJD and Congress became publicly visible, signalling coordination challenges within the bloc.

The Congress also lacks a strong state-level face and, over time, its identity in Bihar politics has largely become that of an RJD ally.

Compared to the NDA’s structured booth-level network, the Grand Alliance’s organisational presence at the grassroots remains relatively weak — particularly in rural regions.

In the Seemanchal belt, AIMIM’s presence could split Muslim votes in closely fought constituencies.

In addition, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj campaign, which is drawing interest among young and educated voters, may also dent the Mahagathbandhan’s vote share.

