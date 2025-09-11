Bihar polls: Prashant Kishor hits out at Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna, Sep 11 Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor continued his Bihar Badlaav Yatra with a public meeting at Sabeya Airport Ground, Hathua block of Gopalganj, on Friday, where he launched sharp attacks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“Rahul Gandhi is a very big man. His focus is on PM Modi and the country, not on the youth of Bihar. He is from the Prime Minister’s family, the son of a Prime Minister. How can Prashant Kishor or Bihar be in his focus? He is concerned about Lalu Yadav’s son, Tejashwi. But I am concerned about Bihar’s youth and how migration can be stopped.”

Kishore also targeted Lalu Prasad, saying: “Lalu Prasad Yadav wants to make his ninth failed son the CM, while the children of Bihar are forced to migrate to Gujarat and Maharashtra even after matriculation and intermediate.”

On ticket distribution for his party, Kishor clarified that applications cost Rs 21,000 but the final candidates will be chosen by the public, not party bosses.

“This is not the BJP, RJD, or Congress, where tickets are sold. Here, the public will decide,” he said.

Kishor rolled out major promises if Jan Suraj comes to power.

He said, “From December 2025, every man and woman above 60 will receive a monthly pension of Rs 2,000. Children up to 15 years will get free education in private schools, with the government paying the fees.

He declared, “This will be the last Diwali and Chhath of Bihar’s plight. From next year, youth will no longer need to migrate for small jobs.”

In Chanpatia, Bettiah, later in the evening, Kishor began his address in Bhojpuri, drawing massive cheers as he stressed that Jan Suraaj’s fight was to bring dignity, employment, and quality education back to Bihar.

--IANS

ajk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor