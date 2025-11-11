Bihar polls: Public support for NDA visible on ground, claims Upendra Kushwaha

Patna, Nov 11 Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday claimed that polling for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections was progressing smoothly across all constituencies, and public support for the NDA was visible on ground.

Kushwaha claimed that public support for the NDA was clearly visible, particularly among women voters, who are turning out in large numbers.

He added that the initial trends from the second phase were more encouraging than expected, and predicted a strong showing for the NDA.

Notably, Kushwaha's wife, Snehlata Kushwaha, is contesting the Sasaram Assembly seat for the first time.

In Gaya Urban, BJP candidate Prem Kumar reached his polling booth on a bicycle. Earlier, he offered prayers with his wife Parwah Devi at a local temple, and then cast his vote.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal also voted in Kishanganj and said, "There is a very good atmosphere everywhere. Long queues at booths show strong voter enthusiasm. I appeal to everyone to cast their votes."

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav from Purnea alleged irregularities, claiming that lathi-charges were reported at some polling booths and that several EVMs malfunctioned.

"This is wrong in a democracy," he said, adding that "the government will be decided by the people of Seemanchal and Kosi".

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State Satish Chandra Dubey cast his vote in Narkatiaganj, Minister Renu Devi in West Champaran, and State Industries Minister Nitish Mishra in Madhubani. BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, along with his wife, exercised their right to franchise in Bettiah.

Nitish Mishra is contesting the election from the Jhanjharpur Assembly constituency in the district.

Polling is currently underway in 122 constituencies - 101 general, 19 SC reserved and 2 ST reserved seats.

A total of 1,302 candidates are in the fray - 1,165 men, 136 women and one third-gender candidate.

According to the Election Commission, 3,70,13,556 electors are eligible to vote in this round.

Among them, 1,95,56,899 electors are men, including 5,28,954 new male voters included in the roll after SIR.

It has 1,70,68,572 females, including 4,92,839 new voters.

The third gender voters are 943, including 90 newly added to the list.

A total of 7,69,356 electors are in the 18–19 age group - the first-time voters in the Assembly election.

The counting of votes will be held on November 14.

