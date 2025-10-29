Bihar polls: SP star campaigner Awadhesh Prasad shares details of constituencies allocated to him

Ayodhya, Oct 29 As the Samajwadi Party released its list of 20 star campaigners for the Bihar Assembly polls campaign, party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Wednesday shared details of the constituencies allocated to him.

Talking to IANS, Awadhesh Prasad said: "Bihar is going to polls in two phases. On behalf of the Samajwadi Party, and under the guidance of our leaders and national President, I have been appointed as a star campaigner."

“I will campaign in Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, and Nawada districts, as well as in the Gaya constituencies, including Imamganj and Balaganj. Earlier today, I met our local party workers there and provided them with necessary instructions and guidance,” he added.

The Samajwadi Party, on October 24, released the names of 20 star campaigners for the two-phase Bihar Assembly elections. SP national President Akhilesh Yadav and national General Secretary Azam Khan are among those included in the list.

However, the names of Akhilesh Yadav’s uncles -- Shivpal Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav -- have not been included among the campaigners.

The list of star campaigners also includes SP MPs Dimple Yadav, Afzal Ansari, Awadhesh Prasad, Babu Singh Kushwaha, Naresh Uttam Patel, Ramashankar Rajbhar, Lalji Verma, Chotelal Kharwar, Rajeev Rai, Sanatan Pandey, Iqra Hasan, Priya Saroj, and Laxmikant Nishad, also known as Pappu Nishad.

SP national Vice President Kiranmoy Nanda, MLA Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, MLA Om Prakash Singh, SP’s cultural front national President Kashinath Yadav, and state President Dharmendra Solanki are also part of the campaign team.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases—on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will be held on November 14.

Polling will be held in 121 constituencies in the first phase, while 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor