Bihar: Prashant Kishor and Congress slam Nitish govt over Gopal Khemka’s murder

Patna, July 5 The murder of prominent businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna has triggered a fresh political storm in Bihar, with opposition leaders sharply attacking the Nitish Kumar-led government over the deteriorating law and order situation.

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj, condemned the killing while addressing journalists in Nokha, Rohtas, after a public meeting.

Drawing parallels with the Lalu Prasad Yadav era, Kishor said: “Just as there was a jungle raj of criminals under Lalu Prasad’s rule, there is now a jungle raj of officers under Nitish Kumar’s rule. There is no difference in the scale of crime and corruption under both regimes.”

He pointed out that earlier, the public suffered under Lalu’s criminal “jungle raj”; now, they are suffering under Nitish’s officer raj.

“The credibility of the government has ended,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj National President Uday Singh, State President Manoj Bharti, and leaders Kishore Munna and R.K. Mishra met Gopal Khemka’s family in Patna to offer condolences.

Talking to journalists, Uday Singh expressed deep concern over rising crime in Bihar.

“Criminal incidents like murder and rape are happening every day, and the police have completely failed to stop them,” Singh said.

The Congress party also targeted the Nitish government, highlighting the decline in Bihar’s image from a land of peace and knowledge to a state where “bullets of goons are spewing fire.”

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh criticised the Nitish-led NDA government.

“On one hand, the ADG Law and Order expresses concern over rising attacks on police, while on the other, criminals firing bullets near Tejashwi Yadav’s residence in Patna remain out of reach. Minor girls are being sexually assaulted, policemen are being killed, and crime is rampant.”

Singh cited data to illustrate the surge in crime.

In Patna alone, there have been 116 murders and 41 rape this year.

Police Headquarters data (last year) reported 1,297 attacks on police in 151 days.

According to NCRB data, total crimes in Bihar rose from 1,60,664 in 2005 to 3,47,835 in 2022, an increase of 323 per cent.

The murder of Gopal Khemka near a police station in Patna has not only shaken the industrial community but has also provided the opposition with fresh ammunition ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, pushing law and order to the centre of Bihar’s political discourse.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor