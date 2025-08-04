Bihar: Prashant Kishor Responds to Tejashwi Yadav’s Allegation of Name Removal from Voter List (Watch Video)

Bihar is currently dealing with many problems and many allegation and cross allegations are done by ruling and opposition parties ahead of assembly election. Many issues are concerning as the state elections are coming closer. Recently RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that his name has been removed from the voter list ad his EPIC number has been changed. On this claim Prashant Kishor responded. While talking to media Prashant Kishor said, "Tejashwi Yadav has no issues to talk about, there is no doubt that the Election Commission is removing people's names... but those whose names remain on the voter list are enough to remove BJP and Nitish Kumar, how many names will they cut?..."

"The people of Bihar have decided that they want employment, not empty speeches... no one is going to fall for false promises, those whose names are not on the list will fight the Election Commission, the Election Commission is not the master, the people are the masters. Whoever the people vote for will win," He added.

Prashant Kishor on removal of name says that, "We have already said that the removal of names reflects the fear of the ruling BJP and JDU. They know that the poor, the marginalized, the oppressed, and the migrant workers are angry with the system. That’s why the government is scared..."