Bihar: Pre-schools in Patna closed until Jan 16; classes 1 and above timing changed

Patna, Jan 13 In view of the prevailing cold wave conditions in Bihar, the Patna district administration has taken a significant decision regarding school operations once again.

Patna District Magistrate Tyagarajan S.M. has ordered the closure of all government and private schools for children below Class 1 until January 16.

According to the order, students in Play School, Nursery, LKG, and UKG will not be required to attend classes during this period.

However, classes from Class 1 onwards will be conducted from 9:00 AM, while special courses and examinations related to the matriculation exam will continue as scheduled.

The district administration stated that the decision was made with consideration for the health and safety of young children, who are more susceptible to cold-related illnesses.

Over the past several days, temperatures have continued to fall, with extreme cold conditions prevailing particularly during the early morning and evening hours.

The DM’s office has directed all school managements—both government and private—to strictly comply with the order, warning that administrative action will be taken against violators.

Officials emphasised that the measure is purely precautionary and aimed at preventing seasonal illnesses, such as colds, coughs, and fevers, among young children.

Parents have broadly welcomed the decision, stating that sending small children to school in severe cold poses health risks.

Teachers also expressed support, noting that limited school hours help balance academic continuity while ensuring student safety.

The district administration has clarified that the situation will be reviewed regularly. If the cold wave intensifies, the closure period may be extended, while an improvement in weather conditions could lead to a revision of school timings.

Currently, the order is applicable in Patna district, and students in classes below Class 1 will remain at home until January 16.

Earlier, schools for Classes 1 to 5 had been closed until January 13, and the latest order further extends relief for younger children amid worsening winter conditions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor