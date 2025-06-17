Bihar: Prisoner escapes from Patna civil court by cutting handcuffs

Patna, June 17 In a serious lapse of court security, a prisoner escaped from Patna Civil Court on Tuesday by cutting handcuffs and fleeing through a toilet window.

The incident has once again put a spotlight on the inadequate security arrangements at the court premises.

The escaped prisoner has been identified as Vikas Kumar, a resident of Rani Talab under Paliganj police station in Patna district.

He was lodged in Phulwari Jail and was brought to the court for a hearing in connection with a case registered at the Buddha Colony police station.

According to the SHO of Pirbahore police station, Vikas was brought to court around 10:45 AM. Before the hearing, he requested to use the toilet. He was taken there by escorting policemen, still in handcuffs but not closely guarded inside the toilet.

“The prisoner went inside the toilet alone, while the policemen were holding the rope from outside. After nearly 20 minutes, they felt something was wrong as the rope had loosened. Upon checking, they discovered that the prisoner had cut the rope, broken the window grill, and escaped,” said Abdul Haleem, SHO of Pirbahore police station.

“Upon being alerted, we reached the spot and began an investigation. The police have since registered a case and launched raids to trace the absconding prisoner,” Haleem said.

“We have registered an FIR in this connection and are making efforts to trace his location. We suspect that the accused was helped by someone outside. The departmental inquiry was also initiated against security personnel present at the court lockup,” Haleem said.

The escape has raised serious concerns over the security arrangements inside the court premises, especially during the transit and handling of undertrial prisoners.

Vikas Kumar is said to be facing serious charges and was in custody in connection with a criminal case lodged at the Buddha Colony police station.

