Bihar Protests: Kargahar Residents Demand CM Nitish Kumar Give Ticket to Badri Bhagat Ahead of Upcoming Elections (Watch Video)

Residents of Bihar’s Kargahar Vidhan Sabha constituency staged a protest outside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence, demanding a change in the candidate representing their area ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections, reported ANI. Protesters conveyed that they had come to request a ticket for Badri Bhagat, criticizing the current MLA, Santosh Mishra, for inaction and for not meeting constituents, reported ANI. They added that officials had asked them to return at 1 pm.

They also expressed that they had come with high hopes of meeting Nitish Kumar to urge him to grant the ticket to Badri Bhagat, who, according to them, always supports the people of Kargahar, reported ANI. They stated that until Badri Bhagat is given the ticket, they would refrain from voting and insisted that he should be their leader, reported ANI. They highlighted that Badri Bhagat consistently stands with them, unlike the current MLA, and emphasized their willingness to wait as long as required to meet the Chief Minister, mentioning that they had traveled a long distance for this purpose, reported ANI.

A protestor said, "We have come here to request a ticket for Badri Bhagat. The current MLA from Kargahar is Santosh Mishra. He is not doing anything. He doesn't even come to meet us... We have been asked to come again at 1 pm."

Another protestor said, "We have come here with great hopes to meet Nitish Kumar. We want to ask Nitish Kumar to give a ticket to Badri Bhagat, who always stands for us no matter the time... Till the time he is not given a ticket, we will not vote. We want Badri Bhagat as our leader. The current MLA does not do anything... Badri Bhaiya always stands with us... We have been asked to come again at 1 pm... We want to meet Nitish Kumar face to face... We will wait for all we are asked to. We have come from very far..."