Bihar Rains: Several Trains Cancelled and Diverted as Floodwaters Touch Girder of Bridge

Several trains were cancelled and many others diverted on Sunday as floodwaters reached the girder of a bridge in Bhagalpur district, Bihar. According to a statement from the East Central Railway, the floodwaters affected bridge 195 between Sultanganj and Ratanpur stations, leading to the cancellation of multiple trains and the rerouting of several others traveling through the Jamalpur-Bhagalpur division.

"The flood water touched the girder of the bridge at 11.45 pm on Saturday. Besides, at certain places in the Jamalpur-Bhagalpur division, several rivers are flowing above the danger mark," it said.

Also Read| Muzaffarpur-Pune Special Train Derails in Bihar, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

The cancelled trains include the Patna-Dumka Express, Saraigarh–Deoghar Special, Jamalpur-Kiul Memu Special, and Bhagalpur-Danapur Intercity Express. Among the diverted services are the Ajmer-Bhagalpur Express, Vikramshila Express, Howrah-Gaya Express, Surat-Bhagalpur SF Express, Anand Vihar-Malda Town Express, and Brahmaputra Mail. Additionally, at least four trains have been short-terminated, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, a train engine derailed in the yard at Muzaffarpur Junction on Saturday, officials reported. The incident occurred around 8:40 PM while the engine was undergoing a routine setting process, resulting in some pairs of wheels derailing. However, the engine was restored within an hour, and railway services were not affected.

