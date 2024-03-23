Bihar: Ramesh Kushwaha, his wife joins JD-U

Patna March 23 Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) State President Ramesh Kushwaha and his wife Vijayalaxmi joined JD-U in Patna on Saturday.

Earlier, Ramesh Kushwaha resigned from RLM.

Sources said that JD-U may give the ticket of the Siwan seat to Vijayalaxmi for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Siwan constituency is currently held by Kavita Singh, the wife of strongman leader Ajay Singh.

Ajay Singh is considered to be very close to BJP.

RLM, headed by Upendra Kushwaha, is a part of NDA. Ramesh Kushwaha was the JD-U MLA from Ziradei assembly constituency of Siwan district from 2015 to 2020. He joined Upendra Kushwaha in 2020.

Umesh Kushwaha, the state president of JD-U has given the membership cards to Ramesh Kushwaha and Vijayalaxmi in the presence of cabinet minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha, cabinet minister Ashok Choudhary and other leaders.

“We have an aim to win all 40 seats of Bihar and form the government in the Centre under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Ramesh Kushwaha and his wife joined JD-U to strengthen the NDA. We have no intention to weaken our alliance partner Upendra Kushwaha and his party,” said Vijay Kumar Choudhary, the Bihar Parliamentary Affairs minister.

“Ramesh Kushwaha was the MLA of our party from Ziradei. He went to another party but now returned to his old home,” said Umesh Kushwaha, the state president of JD-U.

