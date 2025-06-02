Bihar rape victim’s death: Opposition slams govt’s insensitivity, latter asks not to politicise case

Patna, June 2 The brutal rape, followed by tragic demise of nine-year-old Dalit girl from Muzaffarpur, has left the local population incensed and outraged, with many demanding capital punishment for the accused. The political landscape, though remains divided over state's apathy and insensitivity towards the teenage victim, the issue has turned into major political row with the ruling party and the Opposition taking potshots at each other.

The minor rape victim succumbed to injuries due to systematic apathy and medical negligence. The girl was made to wait for hours at the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) before admission, which her family claimed, led to her death. The girl, after being sexually assaulted, was found in critical condition in a canal on May 26 in Kudhni block of Muzaffarpur district and later brought to Patna for treatment but she died waiting outside the hospital.

Nitish Kumar-led NDA government has promised strict action against those found guilty, however, the Opposition, unconvinced with double engine's promises on law and order, has accused it of being 'complicit' in the tragic death of the Dalit girl.

"This is a serious incident, and the accused was arrested by the police soon. Legal proceedings have already begun. A chargesheet will be filed soon, and the accused will face the law under a speedy trial," JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said.

"She was everyone's child. It is not right to politicise this issue. The hospital has given an explanation and the events of that night, and all of it is being investigated. The CCTV footage is also being examined. Everything will be investigated according to the law," he added.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai gave assurances of appropriate punishment to the accused and also took a dig at jungle raj in past regimes.

"During the Lalu-Rabri tenure, the culprits and corrupt used to get protected. However, now the NDA government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar ensures culprits face appropriate punishment."

However, the Opposition has intensified its attack on the ruling dispensation, accusing the administration of criminal negligence and misgovernance.

Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru slammed the government, stating, "It is very tragic whenever someone loses their life. This was a young girl who faced great injustice. Though they say good governance exists, however, here there is more misgovernance."

"She struggled for 3-4 days but did not receive proper treatment. People had to take to the streets just to get her admitted to the hospital. The Chief Minister, ministers, and the administration failed to take care of the girl. At last, the child gave up. This is not just embarrassing for Bihar but for the entire nation. The incident is very painful. We demand justice for her," he added.

On Sunday, widespread protests broke out in Patna and Muzaffarpur. In Patna, party workers led by Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram gathered at IT crossing and burnt effigies of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Health Minister Mangal Pandey while demanding a judicial probe and the resignation of the Health Minister.

"If the girl does not get justice, I will travel across Bihar with her ashes," Rajesh Ram announced during the protest.

