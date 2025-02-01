'Bihar received the gift of many big projects': Chirag Paswan hails Budget 2025

Patna, Feb 1 The Union Budget 2025 has placed special emphasis on Bihar, with several major projects aimed at boosting the state's infrastructure, agriculture, and tourism.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who hails from Bihar, welcomed the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stating: "Being a Bihari, I am proud that Bihar has received the gift of many big projects.”

Among the key announcements is the Western Kosi Canal Project, which will benefit farmers cultivating 50,000 hectares of land, significantly improving irrigation facilities.

Bihar is also set to receive three new greenfield airports, addressing the state’s growing aviation demands. This will complement the ongoing expansion of Patna Airport and Bihta Airport apart from three Greenfield Airport. Additionally, the revamped UDAN scheme aims to further strengthen regional air connectivity.

Meanwhile, Bihar Industry and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra praised the Budget, calling it “dedicated to the welfare of farmers, women, youth, and the middle class".

He emphasised that the Budget aligns with the vision of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" and will promote start-ups, innovation, and skill development among the youth.

"One of the most significant announcements for Bihar is the establishment of a Makhana Board, aimed at boosting the production, processing, and global marketing of Bihar’s famed makhana. This initiative is expected to enhance the agricultural sector and provide global recognition to local farmers," Mishra said.

"In the field of education and entrepreneurship, the budget has allocated funds for the expansion of IIT Patna and the establishment of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management. These institutions will play a crucial role in fostering innovation and creating employment opportunities for Bihar’s youth," Mishra said.

The Tourism sector has also received a significant boost, with special schemes for the conservation of Bihar’s cultural heritage and the development of Buddhist pilgrimage sites, which will strengthen the local economy.

Provisions for MSMEs, the leather industry, and the textile sector are expected to accelerate industrial growth in the state.

Expressing confidence in Bihar's rapid progress, Minister Nitish Mishra stated that the Union Budget 2025 would further enhance the state’s industrial and tourism ecosystem.

"I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, for presenting the union budget with a visionary step toward a developed Bihar," Mishra said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor