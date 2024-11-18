Bihar: Religious conversion in East Champaran sparks controversy

Patna, Nov 18 An alleged religious conversion in Sihra Panchayat in Bihar’s East Champaran district has sparked controversy and raised concerns among the local population.

The locals claim that Christian missionaries are allegedly targeting Dalits and marginalised communities for conversion under the guise of prayers and educational initiatives.

They alleged that a Christian missionary school has been established, with activities allegedly focusing on influencing Dalits and economically weaker sections of the community across dozens of villages including Madhuban, Chaita, Katas, Majhar, Bahuara, Rajepur, Tetaria of the subdivision in the subdivision.

They also claimed that individuals are being persuaded under the pretext of prayers and gatherings, particularly on Sundays. Women and children are reportedly transported to a local church in tempos, a practice that has recently increased in frequency.

The involvement of Upendra Yadav, a local doctor who converted to Christianity, is also facing allegations of having donated land to a church and facilitated conversions among his family and others.

The locals claim that approximately 20-25 people from Sihra Panchayat and over 500 individuals in the Pakadidayal subdivision have converted to Christianity.

“The missionaries target Dalit and backward women by offering inducements, taking advantage of the socio-economic vulnerabilities of these communities,” said Chandan Kumar, a villager.

Ganesha Ram from Etawa village in Sirha Panchayat recently reconverted to Hinduism after previously embracing Christianity.

He stated that his decision to leave Christianity and return to Hinduism was influenced by his family’s insistence and his own choice.

Arvind Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Pakadidayal told IANS that a police team had been dispatched to investigate the matter.

“Any cases of conversion in the area would be dealt with strictly, and appropriate action would be taken against those involved,” he said.

Religious conversions have been a recurring issue in Bihar, with several similar incidents reported over time. One recent case in Buxar involved allegations of Hindu women being converted to Christianity, reportedly marked by the symbolic act of washing off their vermilion in the Ganges River.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor