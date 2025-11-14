Bihar results: NDA dominates Vaishali, wins 6 of 7 seats

Patna, Nov 14 The sweeping victory of the NDA in Bihar has left the opposition in deep shock, and Vaishali district reflects the same trend.

The BJP-JDU alliance secured 6 out of 7 Assembly seats, with the only exception being Raghopur, where Grand Alliance Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav managed to retain his stronghold.

Across the remaining constituencies, the Grand Alliance faced a series of setbacks as NDA candidates registered impressive wins.

Raghopur: Raghopur was the hot seat in Bihar due to the Grand Alliance Chief Ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav was contesting. He managed to win the election against the BJP candidate Satish Kumar. The margin of victory was 14532 votes.

Lalganj: The Lalganj assembly seat was also closely watched by the observers due to Bahubali leader Munna Shukla’s daughter Shivani Shukla was contesting. However, she loses the electoral battle to the BJP's Sanjay Kumar Singh by 32167 votes.

Mahua: The Mahua seat in Vaishali district has a triangular contest between the BJP, RJD and JJD.

The electoral battle of Mahua was eventually won by Sanjay Kumar Singh of the BJP. He has defeated Mukesh Kumar Raushann of RJD, while Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, comes in the third position.

The BJP candidate won the election by a margin of 44997 votes.

Hajipur: The Hajipur seat goes to Awadesh Singh of the BJP. He has defeated Deo Kumar Chaurasia of RJD with a margin of 18509 votes.

Vaishali: The Vaishali Assembly seat was won by Sidhartha Patel of JDU. He has defeated Ajay Kumar Kushwaha of RJD with a margin of 32590 votes.

Raja Pakar (SC): Raja Pakar was one of those seats where a friendly fight took place between the Grand Alliance candidates.

The Congress had given the ticket to Pratima Kumari, while the CPI fielded Mohit Paswan.

Due to their friendly fight, Mahendra Ram of JDU took advantage of it and won the electoral battle convincingly with a huge margin of 48189 votes. Pratima Kumari came in the second position.

Mahnar: Mahnar was considered a hot seat in Bihar as the JDU state president, Umesh Singh Kushwaha, was contesting. He has defeated Ravindra Kumar Singh of RJD with a margin of 35558 votes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor