Bihar results: NDA wins 11 out of 14 seats in Patna

Patna, Nov 14 With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registering a sweeping victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath for the 10th time.

The results have stunned the Mahagathbandhan, with only a handful of its candidates managing to retain their seats.

The NDA has delivered a strong performance across the state, and in Patna district, the alliance has secured 11 out of 14 seats.

Only Bhai Virendra (RJD) from Maner, Ramanand Yadav of RJD from Fatuha, and Sandeep Saurav (CPI-ML) from Paliganj have managed to hold their ground.

In Patna district:

Bakipur: BJP’s Nitin Naveen won the electoral battle against Rekha Kumari Gupta of RJD by a margin of 51936 votes.

On Patna Sahib seat: BJP candidate Ratnesh Kumar defeated Shashant Shekher of the Indian National Congress by over 39000 votes.

On Fatuha seat: RJD’s Ramanand Yadav won the contest against Rupa Kumari of LJPRV by 7992 votes.

Phulwarisarif (SC): Shyam Rajak of Janata Dal United is leading against Gopal Ravidas of CPI-ML by over 13844 votes after 24 rounds. A total of 34 rounds of counting in this constituency.

Barh: BJP’s Siyaram Singh Yadav won the seat by over 25000 votes against Karnveer Singh Yadav of RJD.

Maner: Bhai Virendra of RJD won the election against Jitendra Yadav of LJPRV by over 20,000 votes.

Baktiyarpur: Arun Kumar of LJPRV won the contest in a tight situation against Anirudh Kumar of RJD. The margin of victory was just 981 votes.

Mokama: JDU Bahubali leaders Anant Singh won the election against Veena Devi of RJD by a margin of 28206 votes. Anant Singh is currently under judicial custody in the Dularchand Yadav murder case.

Danapur: BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav won the election against Rit Lal Roy of RJD by 29133 votes after all 30 rounds of counting. Rit Lal Roy is currently lodged in Bhagalpur jail.

Digha: Sanjeev Chourasia of the BJP won the contest against Divya Gautam of CPI-ML with a margin of over 55,000 votes.

Bikram: Sidhartha Saurav of the BJP won the contest against Anil Kumar of Congress by a margin of 5106 votes.

Paliganj: Sandeep Saurav of CPI-ML won the electoral battle against Sunil Kumar of LJPRV by a margin of 6655 votes.

Masaudhi: Arun Manjhi of JDU defeated Rekha Kumari of RJD by a margin of 7843 votes.

Kumhrar: Sanjay Kumar of the BJP won the contest against Indradeep Kumar Chandravanshi by a margin of 47525 votes.

