Bihar: Retired Doctor Couple 'Digitally Arrested' for 12 Days, Duped of Nearly Rs 2 Crore

Police and government are continuously issuing stern warning on rising cases of digital arrest. Still many people are falling prey for fraudsters causing huge financial loss. The latest incident has come to light from Bihar where a , retired doctor couple , was kept digital by the accused for 12 days and looted a total of Rs 1 crore 95 lakh.

According to the information received, a retired doctor couple living in Hanuman Nagar area of ​​Patna were digitally arrested at their home for 12 days. Cyber ​​criminals pretended to be fake CBI officers, judges and lawyers and robbed the couple of Rs 1 crore 95 lakh. As soon as they realised that they had been cheated, the couple filed a written application at the Cyber ​​Police Station. The police are currently investigating the case.

Dr. Saurabh, son of Dr. Radhe Mohan Prasad, who was a victim of digital arrest, said that on May 21, his father Dr. Radhe Mohan Prasad received a call from Mumbai. The caller claimed to be a CBI officer and threatened that a case had been registered at Mumbai's Colaba police station. After this, the caller gave the father the number of Colaba police station. When the father called, he said that a case of money laundering had been registered against Dr. Radha Mohan Prasad.

The people also made a video call, in which there were people in police uniform. The cyber criminals lured the doctor couple into their net by fearing arrest. They threatened that if you do not send the money, you will be arrested. The frightened couple transferred Rs 1 crore 95 lakh to the accused's account six times through RTGS. However, after transferring the money, the couple realized that they had been cheated. After that, they gave a written information about the entire matter to the cyber police station.