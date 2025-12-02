Bihar: Revenue employee arrested for accepting Rs 2.5 lakh bribe in Kishanganj

Patna, Dec 2 The Vigilance Department in Kishanganj district in Bihar, on Tuesday, arrested a revenue employee red-handed while taking a bribe for land-related work.

Khagra resident Owais Ansari had filed a complaint with the Vigilance Department alleging that revenue employee Rajdeep Paswan was demanding an illegal amount of Rs 2,50,000 for processing land mutation work.

Acting on the complaint, the Vigilance team conducted a secret inquiry and found the allegations to be true. A trap was then set.

On Tuesday, a seven-member Vigilance team raided the block office area.

During the operation, Rajdeep Paswan was caught red-handed near Abhishek Hotel while accepting the bribe. Cash was also seized from the spot.

Following the arrest, Rajdeep Paswan is being interrogated. Vigilance DSP Vinod Kumar said that swift action was taken based on the complaint of Owais Ansari.

The investigation confirmed the bribery demand, after which the accused employee was arrested in a planned operation.

The DSP added that the Vigilance Department is committed to taking strict action in corruption cases, and such operations will continue.

As news of the arrest spread, panic gripped the block office, with several employees seen fleeing the premises.

The Vigilance team is now preparing to take the arrested employee to Patna for further legal process.

In another major crackdown on corruption, a team of the Patna Vigilance Department on Tuesday arrested Rakesh Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer of Dalsinghsarai in Samastipur district, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000.

His assistant, Lalan Kumar, was also detained during the operation.

According to the complaint, Rakesh Kumar was demanding money in exchange for permission to set up a shop in the Market Committee’s vegetable market.

Acting on the complaint, the Vigilance team conducted a verification, and upon confirming the allegations, laid a trap.

The team caught Rakesh Kumar inside his office, causing panic and chaos among the staff. Both the officer and his assistant were taken into custody for questioning.

The victim had complained to the Vigilance Investigation Bureau on November 30.

After verification, when the allegations were found to be credible, Vigilance Police Station Case No. 103/25 was registered. A trap was subsequently set, leading to the arrest.

The Vigilance Department has remained highly active over the past year, taking strict action against corrupt officials across Bihar.

