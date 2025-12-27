Bihar: Revenue officers write to CM Nitish Kumar protesting Dy CM Vijay Sinha

Patna, Dec 27 The Bihar Revenue Service Association (BIRSA), which represents circle officers, has written to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar protesting against Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, alleging public humiliation of officers during district-level public grievance programmes.

In its letter, the association expressed serious concern over the Deputy CM’s conduct and warned that if such behaviour continues, revenue officers across the state may boycott Vijay Kumar Sinha’s public programmes.

Since assuming charge of the department, Sinha has been holding public dialogues in districts such as Patna, Muzaffarpur and Purnea, where he listens to citizens’ complaints in the presence of departmental officers.

While these interactions are aimed at redressing public grievances, they have reportedly led to the public exposure of alleged irregularities by circle officers and staff, triggering resentment within the department.

The Revenue Service Association accused the minister of using derogatory language against officers on public platforms and social media, alleging that administrative norms are being ignored in the pursuit of instant popularity.

The association claimed that principles of natural justice, constitutional safeguards under Articles 14 and 21, service rules, and established administrative procedures are being bypassed.

It objected to remarks allegedly made during public hearings such as “We will suspend you on the spot,” “Answer here in front of the public,” and “Immediate decisions will be taken.”

According to BIRSA, such statements are incompatible with constitutional governance and resemble a drumhead court martial or mob justice rather than democratic administration.

The letter also expressed disappointment that during these public interactions, the minister allegedly discredits the work of previous ministers and senior officials, despite the NDA being in power for most of the past two decades, creating an impression that earlier administrations were entirely ineffective.

BIRSA further alleged that some senior officers of the department appear to be complicit, prioritising personal visibility over institutional integrity.

The association emphasised that land disputes in Bihar are a decades-old systemic issue and cautioned against placing the entire burden of responsibility solely on present-day circle officers.

As of now, no official response has been issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha made it clear that he would not bow to any pressure, stating that the era of warnings is over and decisive action against land mafia and brokers has begun.

Speaking on the issue, Sinha said a clear warning had already been issued a week ago.

He instructed all circle officers and revenue officials to take strict legal action against those using fake documents to illegally grab land or create disputes over genuine ownership.

He directed officials to register cases after proper verification and ensure that no illegal activity is overlooked.

The Deputy Chief Minister further stated that direct action must be taken against land mafia, brokers and middlemen involved in land-related fraud.

He warned that any circle officer who fails to act against such elements would face departmental action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor