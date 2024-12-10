Bihar: RJD & Jan Suraaj members join JD-U ahead of Assembly polls

Patna, Dec 10 Several leaders from the Jan Suraaj and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) joined the JD-U on Tuesday.

JDU state president Umesh Kushwaha welcomed prominent leaders from Jan Suraj, including Dinesh Ojha (Bhojpur district), Sunil Kumar (Jamui), and Santosh Jaiswal (Bettiah), along with their supporters.

Additionally, Rohtas district councillor Supriya Kumari, known for her advocacy of women’s empowerment, joined JD-U with her followers. She praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s policies, stating that she had long aspired to work under his leadership to further strengthen his initiatives.

Two separate ceremonies were organised by JD-U, emphasising the party’s strategic push to consolidate support ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly election. Senior leaders, including ministers Lesi Singh, Jama Khan, Ratnesh Sada, and Sheela Mandal, were present to welcome the new members.

Speaking at the event, Umesh Kushwaha expressed confidence that the new additions would enhance the party's strength as it prepares for the 2025 Assembly elections.

He assured the new members of respect and active roles within the party structure, stating, “Their arrival will strengthen the party’s foundation. Everyone joining us will be given due recognition in the party.”

“JD-U, under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, has been emphasising its developmental agenda, with particular focus on women’s empowerment, governance, and social justice. His upcoming Mahila Samvad Yatra is another example of the commitment that he has made to the people of Bihar. He works for every section of the society,” Kushwaha said.

