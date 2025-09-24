Bihar Road Accident: Cook Dies After Trailer Truck Hits Parked Vehicles and Crashes Into Hotel in Kaimur

A hotel cook died on the spot and one person was injured in an accident that took place in Bihar's Kaimur district on Wednesday morning, September 24. The incident occurred when a trailer travelling at a high speed collided with a parked container and a van after losing control, it later crashed into a hotel.

The accident took place at around 4.40 am when the truck, which was carrying tiles, lost its control, resulting in the death of a hotel cook who was identified as Sheetal Yadav. After receiving the information, police reached the spot, arrested the truck driver and sent the deceased's body for post-mortem at Sadar Hospital in Bhabua.

According to the police, the 22-tyre truck is from Rajasthan and was carrying marble tiles. The official said that it is suspected that the driver fell asleep after which he struck into a line hotel near the road, where hotel workers were sleeping inside.

The deceased hotel cook, Sheetal Yadav, was from Jharkhand and died on the spot at the time of the accident. Further investigations are underway.