Bihar Road Accident: Three Cousins Killed in Bike Crash Involving Speeding Truck on Way to Market (Watch Video)

In a heartbreaking turn of events, what was meant to be a joyous wedding celebration in Chandpura village turned into a tragedy when three young cousins lost their lives in a road accident late Sunday night. The incident occurred on the Hajipur-Mahanar main road, casting a pall of gloom over the festivities. The three victims—residents of Chandpura—were riding a motorcycle en route to the local market to procure curd, a key ingredient for the wedding feast as part of the Marwa Matkor ritual. They were contributing to preparations for the wedding of Sonu Kumar’s sister when tragedy struck near the village police station. According to local eyewitnesses, a speeding truck lost control and collided with the two-wheeler before crashing into a tree. The impact was so severe that all three youths sustained fatal head injuries. The sudden loss has deeply shaken the community, turning celebration into mourning. This incident marks the second fatal road accident in Bihar within a span of 24 hours.

Vaishali, Bihar: Three youths died in a road accident on Sunday night on the Hajipur-Mahanar main road. The deceased were all residents of Chandpura village and cousins. The incident occurred during the Marwa Matkor ritual at the wedding of Sonu Kumar’s sister. The three were on… pic.twitter.com/THTEVZdjZ3 — IANS (@ians_india) May 5, 2025

Vaishali, Bihar: A local says, "...The vehicle was at such a high speed that it lost balance and crashed into a tree. All three suffered head injuries..." pic.twitter.com/uTViAC7fcu — IANS (@ians_india) May 5, 2025

Earlier, on the Muzaffarpur-Sonbarsa NH-22, a violent collision between a truck and a Scorpio SUV claimed three more lives and left two others critically injured. The accident, which occurred late Saturday night, resulted in the Scorpio being completely mangled. The victims, reportedly from the Bokhada police station area, were on their way to Patna.Police officials from Muzaffarpur, including Station Officer Ranveer Kumar Jha, stated that the truck was headed towards Sitamarhi. Preliminary reports suggest that the accident occurred due to poor visibility and lack of situational awareness. The truck driver fled the scene and remains at large.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Muzaffarpur, where two are said to be in critical condition and are receiving treatment in a private clinic. Post-mortem examinations of the deceased are being conducted at SKMCH Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Authorities are continuing their investigations into both accidents. These back-to-back tragedies have raised fresh concerns about road safety and reckless driving across Bihar