Bihar: Sanjeev Mukhiya gang’s member arrested in paper leak case

Patna, Dec 9 The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has arrested Sanjay Kumar Prabhat, a resident of Sheikhpura and an active member of the Sanjeev Mukhiya gang, from Gola Road in Patna.

He was taken into custody on December 8, 2025, and sent to jail the following day.

EOU officials said they had been tracking him for a long time.

Sanjay Prabhat, son of Ram Lakhan Prasad, has a criminal record linked to multiple exam leak cases.

He is accused of charging around Rs 1 lakh from each candidate in exchange for leaked question papers in the BPSC TRE 3.0 examination held on March 15, 2024.

He was wanted in the Economic Offences Police Station Case No. 06/2024, related to the TRE-3 paper leak.

During interrogation, Prabhat admitted to amassing significant illegal wealth by leaking papers of various competitive exams.

He had also collected admit cards from several candidates for upcoming examinations, promising them arrangements inside the exam centres.

The EOU is currently verifying the money trail and other information revealed during questioning.

After questioning Sanjay Kumar Prabhat, EOU is likely to quiz Sanjeev Mukhiya in this case. He is currently on bail in the NEET UG paper leak case.

The EOU, the nodal unit of Bihar Police for ensuring fair conduct of competitive examinations, has intensified raids across the state ahead of the Driver Constable Recruitment Examination (December 10, 2025) and the Enforcement Sub-Inspector Examination (December 14, 2025).

The ongoing crackdown targets organised gangs involved in examination fraud.

Prabhat is also an accused in the TSEAMCET 2016 paper leak, currently under investigation by the Hyderabad CID, and in the All India Pre-Medical Test 2016 leak case, registered at Ramnagar Police Station in Haldwani, Nainital (Uttarakhand).

So far, 289 accused have been arrested in connection with the TRE-3 paper leak case.

Raids are underway to nab the remaining suspects, and investigations are continuing.

