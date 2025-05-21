Bihar: School Bus Collides with Passenger Bus in Gopalganj, Several Students Injured (Watch Video)

A tragic accident took place in Bihar's Gopalganj where bus carrying several student collided with the passenger bus leaving many students injured. Following the accident injured where taken to the hospital and doctors are treating them.

On accident SDPO Anand Mohan Gupta says, "We received information about the accident, but there is no news of any serious injuries".

Watch: A school bus and a passenger bus collided in Gopalganj, Bihar. Several students were injured in the accident and have been admitted to the hospital



In separate accident, Six people, including a bus driver, were killed on the spot in a road accident near Managuli town in Basavanabagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district of Karnataka, on the morning of Wednesday, May 21 on National Highway (NH-50). The accident involved a Mahindra XUV300 SUV, a container truck and a private bus.

According to preliminary reports, the SUV was travelling towards Solapur when it jumped the road median and collided head-on with a Mumbai–Ballari private VRL bus. As a result, five passengers in the SUV and the bus driver died on the spot.