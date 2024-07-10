Bihar Sees Another Bridge Collapse in Saharsa District, 13th Incident in 3 Weeks

In yet another alarming development, Bihar witnessed its 13th bridge collapse in just three weeks, as reported by officials on Wednesday. The incident occurred earlier today at Mahishi village in Saharsa district.

“It might be a small bridge or causeway. District officials have left for the spot. We are trying to gather more information about the incident,” Additional Collector (Saharsa), Jyoti Kumar, said.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the latest bridge collapse in Bihar. In response to the series of incidents, including collapses in Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj districts, the Bihar government has taken action by suspending at least 15 engineers.

Last week, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey of all aging bridges across Bihar to identify those in urgent need of repair.