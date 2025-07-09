Bihar sees widespread protests, blockades; Rahul Gandhi in Patna to join agitation

Patna, July 9 Bihar witnessed widespread protests and blockades as the Mahagathbandhan is agitating against the revision of the voter list in the state.

The call for a Bihar bandh by the opposition bloc led to widespread protests and blockades across the state, affecting vehicular movement.

In Muzaffarpur, RJD workers blocked Zero Mile Chowk, halting traffic on major roads connecting Muzaffarpur with Darbhanga and Motihari.

RJD student leader Chandan Kumar stated that the bandh aims to "protect" the fundamental rights of the people of the state.

In Purnea, there was less vehicular movement, and police forces were deployed at key intersections to maintain law and order during the bandh.

In Darbhanga, RJD leaders blocked the Namo Bharat train at Darbhanga Junction, demanding the rollback of the voter list revision.

RJD leader Premchandra alias Bholu Yadav alleged that the revision was aimed at depriving weaker sections of their voting rights.

The protesters burnt tyres and blocked roads with slogans like "Vote Bandi will not work" and "Down with the anti-poor government".

RJD MLA from Mahua, Mukesh Roshan, stated that essential services like ambulances and school buses were exempted during the bandh.

In Jehanabad, RJD student wing activists blocked railway tracks at Jehanabad railway station, disrupting train services for several hours while raising slogans against the central government and the Election Commission.

The route from Income Tax Golambar to the Election Commission office near the Bihar Assembly is being closely monitored by security forces, with Mahagathbandhan supporters planning to march through the restricted areas.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Patna on Wednesday morning to lead the Bihar Bandh called by the Grand Alliance against the revision of the voter list in the state.

During his one-day visit, Gandhi, along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, will march to the State Election Commission's office to submit their demands.

The Bihar Bandh has received support from several organisations, including Imarat-e-Sharia, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Majlis-e-Ulama Khutba Imamiya Bihar, and Muslim Majlis-e-Mashawarat, which declared full support for the bandh, describing the voter list revision as an attack on constitutional rights.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) initiated a special, intensive voter list revision in Bihar, commencing on June 24, which required voters to complete forms accompanied by specific documents for identity verification.

Opposition parties allege the process could disenfranchise migrants, Dalits, Mahadalits, and the poor, terming it a conspiracy to restrict voting rights ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled in three months.

This marks Gandhi's seventh visit to Bihar in six months, underlining the Congress' focus on the state ahead of the polls.

The Grand Alliance is portraying the bandh as a "movement to protect democracy", while the ruling NDA has dismissed it as a "political drama".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor