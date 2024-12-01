Bihar set to enact law to take over Bettiah Raj land for development

Patna, Dec 1 The Bihar government, which has been witnessing encroachment on the erstwhile Zamindari estate of Bettiah Raj, is set to enact a law to take control of the said land.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly has passed the 'Bettiah Raj Property Bill, 2024' in the Winter Session of the state Assembly.

The Bill now awaits the Governor's approval to become law.

After the governor signs the Bill, the state government will assume control of the properties.

The Bill proposes to bring 15,221 acres of the erstwhile Bettiah Raj estate into public ownership, signalling an intent to utilise the land for developmental purposes while addressing existing encroachments.

According to Land and Revenue Minister Dilip Jaiswal, the state government is focused on leveraging this land for public development.

"The government has assured that current residents on the land will not be forcibly displaced, emphasising a balanced approach to land utilisation," Minister Jaiswal said.

"A major component of the Bill was freeing encroached portions of the land," he said.

The takeover of Bettiah Raj's property is poised to impact land ownership structures, local governance, and development projects in Bihar.

While the government's assurance to safeguard residents' rights may alleviate concerns, it will be interesting to note how the state balances the dual objectives of development and displacement prevention.

The Governor's approval will be the final step in enacting this transformative measure.

The historical and administrative complexities surrounding Bettiah Raj's properties will create significant challenges for the Bihar government. These challenges are rooted in the estate's rich history, management under the "Court of Wards," and the considerable encroachments on its land.

The last ruler of Bettiah Raj, Harendra Kishore Singh, passed away in 1893 without an heir, leading to the management of the estate by the "Court of Wards" starting in 1897.

This arrangement persisted as disputes over succession and management unfolded over decades.

The property, totalling 15,221 acres in Bihar and 143 acres in Uttar Pradesh, has seen significant encroachments.

Over 66 per cent of the estate's land in West Champaran and 60 per cent in East Champaran were reportedly occupied.

Many people residing in the estate were likely to approach the judiciary, contesting their eviction or seeking ownership rights based on long-term occupation or other claims.

Evicting illegal occupants is a politically sensitive and administratively complex task, particularly in areas where the land has been occupied for decades.

With the estate valued at approximately Rs 7,960 crore, the government will have to carefully plan the utilisation of these assets to avoid allegations of mismanagement or favouritism.

Strategic use of the land for public benefit, such as infrastructure or social projects, will be critical to garner public support.

As Bettiah Raj's properties were spread across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the government will need to navigate inter-state jurisdictional challenges and coordinate effectively with UP authorities.

If managed well, the reclaimed land can be utilised for industrial, agricultural, or residential development, boosting local economies.

Large swathes of land could support infrastructure development, such as roads, schools, hospitals, and public amenities.

Navigating the historical, legal, and social complexities will be crucial for successfully integrating Bettiah Raj properties into the state's developmental framework.

