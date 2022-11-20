Bihar: Several rounds fired in Patna University after student polls
By ANI | Published: November 20, 2022 04:14 PM 2022-11-20T16:14:41+5:30 2022-11-20T21:45:08+5:30
Several rounds of firing took place at Patna University on Saturday, after the student union elections were over, which created a chaotic situation in the college premises.
A group of students opened fired several rounds after the end of the student union elections at Patna University.
The firing happened around 2 pm near the gate of Patna University.
Patna Town Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashok Kumar Singh toldthat some anti-social elements fired in the air at around 2 pm near the Patna College Gate, near Ashok Rajpath.
The police also camped around the university after the incident for supervision of law and order in the area.
