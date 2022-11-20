Bihar: Several rounds fired in Patna University after student polls

Several rounds of firing took place at Patna University on Saturday, after the student union elections were over, which created a chaotic situation in the college premises.

A group of students opened fired several rounds after the end of the student union elections at Patna University.

The firing happened around 2 pm near the gate of Patna University.

Patna Town Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashok Kumar Singh toldthat some anti-social elements fired in the air at around 2 pm near the Patna College Gate, near Ashok Rajpath.

The police also camped around the university after the incident for supervision of law and order in the area.

( With inputs from ANI )

