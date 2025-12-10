Bihar shivers as cold conditions intensify

Patna, Dec 10 People in Bihar reeled under intense cold conditions, affecting their daily lives.

Dense fog reduced visibility, impacting the movement of vehicles.

The Meteorological Department has warned that both fog and cold are likely to intensify further in the coming days.

This December has already broken several previous records.

Minimum temperatures across many districts have consistently remained below 10 degrees Celsius, while night temperatures are plunging to 5 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, westerly winds blowing at speeds of up to 30 km/h over the next two to three days may push temperatures even lower.

A cold wave alert has been issued for Patna, Purnea, Kishanganj, and several other districts.

The maximum temperature in Patna was recorded as 22 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature was 9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning.

In Muzaffarpur, the Met Department recorded 23 degrees Celsius maximum temperature and a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius.

Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Bhojpur, Buxar, Arwal, Jehanabad, Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, and Nawada are expected to be the worst affected, with minimum temperatures ranging between 5 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius.

In Muzaffarpur, dense fog has thrown life out of gear. The city remained covered in a thick layer of fog throughout the day, slowing vehicular movement and impacting daily activities.

Drivers were compelled to keep their lights on even in broad daylight.

People were using the room heaters and woollen clothes to prevent themselves from the biting cold conditions.

A separate warning has been issued for light to moderate fog in West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Gopalganj, Saran, Siwan, and Madhubani.

The Meteorological Department has cautioned that the next 48 hours may be extremely challenging for residents across Bihar.

Experts believe that the harshest phase of winter is yet to come, with temperatures expected to dip further in the coming days.

As the cold wave tightens its grip, the state is bracing for even more severe weather ahead.

