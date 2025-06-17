Bihar Shocker: 11-Year-Old Found Dead at Religious Institution in Alate; Foul Play Suspected

The suspicious death of 11-year-old Faizan Nazim, a non-local student at a religious educational institution in Alate (Hatkanangale taluka), came to light in the early hours of Monday, June 16. The presence of injury marks on his hands, feet, and around his neck has deepened the mystery surrounding his death, leading Hatkanangale Rural Hospital to send his body to the forensic department of CPR Hospital for further examination. A case related to this incident was registered at the police station late last night.

Further details indicate that the educational institution in Alate provides religious education to 70 to 80 students from various states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. Faizan Nazim, a student from Bihar, had dinner on Sunday night and went to sleep with other students between 10 PM and 11 PM. However, he did not wake up at 5 AM. He was immediately rushed to the rural hospital in Hatkanangale for treatment, but doctors declared him dead before admission. Faizan's body has been sent to CPR for post-mortem examination. Jaysingpur Sub-Divisional Officer Rohini Solanke visited the scene to gather information. Police have taken two individuals into custody for questioning in connection with the incident.