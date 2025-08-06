Bihar Shocker: 25-year-old Man Shot Dead by Father-in-Law over Inter-Caste Marriage

Case of honour killing has came to light in which a 25-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his father-in-law at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Bihar. Victim Rahul Kumar was a second-year nursing student of DMCH was shot dead from point blank range by his father-in-law Premshankar Jha on Tuesday August 5.

As reported by PTI Rahul was resident of Supaul, got married to Jha's daughter, who also studies at DMCH, in April. Father-in-law was against the inter-caste marriage, and this could be the reason for the murder, police said. Following the shooting Rahul's classmates caught hold of Jha and before calling police and thrashed him so badly that by the time police reached the spot, he had to be admitted to the hospital.Victim was later sent to a hospital in Patna as his condition was critical.

Authorities conducted a post-mortem examination and launched an investigation. Nursing students subsequently blocked the hospital's Emergency Room main gate to protest, disrupting medical services. Police reported using "mild force" to control the demonstration. According to an official, a large deployment of security personnel has restored order at the hospital.

In separate incident the father of Kavin Selvaganesh, the 27-year-old Dalit software engineer brutally hacked to death in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli, has alleged that a local police officer played a direct role in the suspected honour killing. He accused Palayamkottai Inspector Kasi Pandian of colluding with the main accused, Surjith, and facilitating the murder.

Speaking to reporters, Kavin's father claimed that the Inspector not only tipped off Surjith about his son's travel plans but also repeatedly threatened Kavin to end his relationship with Surjith's sister, who belongs to a an intermediary caste.