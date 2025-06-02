Bihar Shocker: 9-Year-Old Dalit Girl Dies After Sexual Assault and Brutal Stabbing

A distressing incident took place Bihar's Muzaffarpur where a 9-year-old girl was brutally raped and attacked with a knife. She was taken to a hospital but tragically died after a six-hour delay in receiving critical medical attention at a Patna hospital, according to her family. As per the report the young girl was lured away by Rohit Sahni, a local fish vendor, with the promise of snacks. Police allege that Sahni then took her to a deserted area, subjected her to a horrific rape, and subsequently slit her throat before fleeing from the scene.

The girl's mother awoke to find her missing and began a frantic search. Neighbors reported seeing the girl with Sahni, who was subsequently arrested. Interrogation revealed the girl's location, where she was found semi-naked and severely injured. She was immediately taken to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur, then referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for advanced treatment. At PMCH, the family claimed the girl was forced to wait six hours for a bed, a delay they believe was fatal.

PMCH In-charge Superintendent Abhijit Singh vehemently denied claims of negligence. "When she was admitted here, we provided complete medical care from our side. The family's claims that there was a delay in treatment are baseless. We did everything we could. We consulted all the departments that needed to be involved and ensured she received treatment in the ICU as well," he said, as quoted by NDTV.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) strongly criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding the death of a Muzaffarpur rape survivor. In an X post, the RJD stated that the survivor lost to Kumar's "cruel and indifferent system," which favors the wealthy over the poor. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi echoed this sentiment, calling the brutality "extremely shameful" and alleging negligence, stating that the "double engine government" failed to save her life due to delayed treatment.