Bihar Shocker: Husband Kills Wife After Finding Her in a Compromising Position With Another Man, Surrenders to Police

A shocking incident has emerged from the Buxar district in Bihar, where a man killed his wife in a fit of rage. What makes the case more startling is that the husband himself called the police to confess the crime. The incident occurred in Lakhan Dehra village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Dumraon police station. The murder reportedly stemmed from the husband's suspicion of his wife’s involvement in an illicit relationship. Acting swiftly, the police reached the scene, arrested the accused, and sent the victim’s body for post-mortem. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation and are examining all aspects of the case.

Caught Wife in Compromising Position with Another Man, Leading to a Fight

Sunil Sah, a resident of Lakhan Dehra village under the Dumraon police station, returned home unexpectedly - only to be confronted with a shocking sight: his wife in a compromising position with another villager named Maina Paswan. What followed was a storm of emotions. A heated argument erupted, spiraling into a violent clash. Consumed by fury, Sunil grabbed a heavy weighing scale lying nearby and struck his wife with deadly force. In mere moments, the confrontation turned fatal - she died on the spot, leaving behind a chilling scene that would soon unravel into a murder investigation.

Husband Himself Called Police to Report the Murder

The most surprising aspect of the case is that Sunil himself called the police and informed them about the murder. During the altercation, Maina Paswan also sustained injuries but managed to escape from the scene.

Police Arrest the Accused

As soon as the information was received, Dumraon SDPO Ashfaq Akhtar Ansari, Station House Officer Shambhu Bhagat, and other police officers arrived at the scene. Police arrested Sunil and sent the wife’s body for post-mortem. Police is currently investigating the case.