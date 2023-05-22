Bihar Shocker: Jilted lover attacks woman, her husband and 2 kids with acid

Patna, May 22 In a shocking incident, a jilted lover attacked a woman, her husband and two kids with acid in Bihar's East Champaran district, the police said on Monday.

The victims were sleeping when the accused came with a bottle of acid in the wee hours of Monday. The accused, identified as Mahesh Bhagat, a contractor in Pipra block, removed the rooftop made of asbestos and dropped the acid from there before fleeing from the spot.

The victim woman's husband is a daily wage labourer who worked under Bhagat. His wife came in contact with Bhagat as she used to come to the work place with food.

The victims, who sustained burn injuries in the acid attack, have been admitted to the SK Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Their conditions are stated to be stable.

As per the statement of the victim woman, Bhagat was applying pressure on her to leave her husband and move with him. He had also prepared fake marriage documents from the district court in Motihari.

"The accused was pressing me to marry him. He had even prepared some marriage documents from Motihari court," the victim said.

