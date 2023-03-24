Bihar Shocker: Man impregnates 13-yr-old to prove his potency; held

Patna, March 24 The police in Bihar's Jamui district have arrested a man who claimed that he had raped a minor girl to prove his potency, an official said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Bhujangi Manjhi, who has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after his arrest on Thursday evening. The accused was produced before a POCSO court on Friday, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The incident took place at a village which falls under the jurisdiction of Laxmipur police station. The matter came to light after a 13-year-old girl along with her parents reached the police station and registered an FIR against Manjhi on charges of rape. The victim is three-month pregnant.

Keeping the sensitivity of the matter in mind, the police swung into action and arrested the accused.

In his confessional statement, Manjhi claimed that he got married to a girl six years ago but they could not have a child. The doctors had told him that he was an impotent and could never become a father.

Manjhi then decided to prove the doctors wrong.

As per the plan, the accused befriended a 13-year-old girl and lured her for marriage. He established physical relationship with her three months ago following which the girl became pregnant.

When she came to know about her pregnancy, she contacted Manjhi and revealed her physical status. But Manjhi threatened her with dire consequences and fled from the village. The girl then revealed her ordeal to her parents who approached the police.

