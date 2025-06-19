Bihar Shocker: Mob of 50 Attacks Family Over Land Dispute in Bettiah; Police Inaction Under Scrutiny

A horrifying incident unfolded in Bettiah, Bihar, where a land dispute turned violent. In the Sonarpatti area under Kalibagh Police Station limits, a mob of 40–50 people stormed a house late at night, attacking a family that included women, children, and elderly members. The mob showed no concern for anyone's safety and began vandalizing the property. The attackers used sticks, rods, and stones to break through windows and doors while family members were asleep. The family now lives in fear after the traumatic event, which has left the local community shocked and concerned.

According to the victims, the mob approached their house suddenly and aggressively. The family stated that one of the women in the group even tried to abduct a child who was sleeping inside. When the family resisted, the situation escalated further. The attackers beat up everyone in the house, without sparing even the elderly or children. Desperate to save themselves, the family locked themselves in a room and remained hidden until the chaos died down. The house was severely damaged during the assault, with broken windows, destroyed doors, and scattered belongings.

One of the most disturbing aspects of this incident is the reported inaction by the police. The family revealed that they had contacted Kalibagh Police before the attack and asked for protection, fearing that tensions over the land dispute might boil over. Despite being alerted in advance, no preventive steps were taken. An FIR had already been filed regarding the ongoing land issue, yet no police personnel arrived on time to stop the violence. This negligence has raised serious questions about local law enforcement’s effectiveness and accountability in such cases.

After the incident, a video showing parts of the attack began circulating on social media, sparking public outrage. The visuals depict the mob vandalizing the property and hurling objects. Activists and citizens have called for strict action against the attackers and disciplinary measures against the police officers involved. Meanwhile, the victim's family is living under constant fear, worried about their safety and the possibility of another attack. The incident highlights the urgent need for authorities to ensure timely police intervention in disputes before they spiral into violence. An official investigation is now underway.