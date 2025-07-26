Bihar Shocker: Teen Girl Assaulted by Employer in Patna's Buddha colony; Accused Arrested

From past few days their is surge in crime rate in Bihar. After recent Patna firing incident one more incident of crime has came to light in Patna, where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by office employer. Police have arrested the accused, an officer said.

As per the reports this incident took place in Buddha colony locality where teen girl exploited by her employer on Friday night. Following this incident a complaint was filed by the members of the victim. Initially investigations revealed that girl was an an employee with the housekeeping firm being run by the accused.

Police immediately registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused, he said, adding that the accused was arrested on Saturday. Further investigation is on, he added. Meanwhile, in separate incident a 6-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a youth in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident came to light after the minor informed her family, prompting her grandmother to lodge a complaint at the Kotwali Mishrikh police station.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred at around 2:30 pm when the girl went to play with other children in the neighbourhood. During this time, the accused, identified as Sanjay, who is the neighbour’s son, allegedly sent the other children away on the pretext of fetching some items. Taking advantage of the situation, Sanjay reportedly sexually assaulted the girl.