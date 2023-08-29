Bihar Shocker: Teenage girl raped, forced to consume poison; dies in hospital

Patna August 29 In a shocking incident, a teenage girl has been raped and murdered in Bihar’s Samastipur district.

The girl was allegedly lured by a youth who later sexually assaulted her before forcing her to consume poison. The victim was found in an unconscious state in her village which falls under the Mufassil police station on Saturday evening.

The family members of the victim had admitted her to the Sadar hospital in Samastipur from where the doctors referred her to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where she died during treatment on Tuesday.

The family members took her body to the village, where angry villagers blocked the road demanding action against the accused.

“My niece had gone out for some work on Saturday when a person from the village lured her and took her to some other place. After sexually assaulting my niece, the accused forcibly made her consume poison in a bid to kill her.

"We had gone to the Mufassil police station after she went missing, but the cops there demanded bribe to register an FIR,” claimed the uncle of the victim.

Sanjay Kumar Pandey, the DSP of Sadar range, Samastipur, said: “We have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of POCSO Act and IPC at the Mufassil police station . The matter is under investigation. The accused, who is on the run, will be put behind bars soon.

