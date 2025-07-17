Bihar shocker: Undertrial inmate shot dead inside Paras Hospital in Patna

Patna, July 17 Yet another sensational crime in Patna has shaken the capital, raising serious questions about the law and order situation in Bihar, which has seen a spate of high-profile killings in the last few months. In a shocking and brazen crime straight out of a movie scene, unknown assailants stormed Paras Hospital under the Shastri Nagar Police Station area on Thursday morning, shooting at a young man undergoing treatment there. Later, the man succumbed to his gunshot injuries.

According to initial reports, the victim, identified as Chandan Mishra (aged 25-30) from Sonbarsa block, Buxar, was undergoing treatment at the hospital while on parole.

Mishra, who has ten criminal cases, including murder, against him, had been in jail since 2024 and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment.

In action that shows no fear of the law in Bihar, around four armed men arrived on motorcycles, entered room number 209 on the second floor of the hospital, and opened fire at Chandan Mishra, leaving him critically injured with wounds in his chest and stomach.

The hospital premises plunged into chaos as terrified patients, staff, and attendants panicked upon hearing the gunshots.

Hospital staff immediately informed the Shastri Nagar police, following which a team reached the spot to begin an investigation.

Mishra was shifted to the ICU, where doctors were monitoring his critical condition, however, he was unable to survive the attack and died during treatment.

According to Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma the young man named Chandan Mishra succumbed to his gunshot injuries.

Police have recovered some evidence, including spent bullets from the crime scene, and the Forensic Science Laboratory team has been called for further examination.

The incident has triggered a political backlash, with Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav criticising the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

He stated: “Such incidents never happened before 2005. Now, even high-profile hospitals are not secure as criminals enter and shoot people inside hospital wards.”

The police are scanning CCTV footage and questioning hospital staff to identify and trace the attackers.

Patna has been witnessing a series of high-profile murders in recent times, including the murder of famous industrialist Gopal Khemka, sand trader Ramakant Yadav, grocery trader Vikram Jha, advocate Jitendra Kumar and others.

Due to frequent murders, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has called Bihar the 'crime capital of India'.

