Bihar Shocker: Woman Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning Husband’s Fruit Meal After Vat Savitri Puja

A woman in Bihar has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband shortly after performing the Vat Savitri Puja - a ritual traditionally observed by married women for the long life of their husbands. The incident took place in the Sherghati area of the Gaya district. According to police reports, the woman, identified as Lakhia Devi, is accused of poisoning her husband, Mantu Yadav, by giving him a watermelon laced with toxic substances. Yadav consumed the fruit on May 26 and soon began to feel unwell. Before collapsing, he reportedly informed his sister-in-law that his wife had given him the poisoned watermelon.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Also Read: Actor Yogendra Tiku appeals for slashing movie theatre ticket prices

Sanjeet Kumar Prabhat, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sherghati), confirmed the arrest, stating, “An FIR was registered on May 26 following a complaint by the deceased’s sister-in-law. The victim had revealed to her that he had been poisoned by his wife. The accused, Lakhia Devi, is now in custody. We are currently awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm the exact cause of death.”