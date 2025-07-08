Bihar Shocker: Woman Tied Up, Beaten to Death and Her Body Set on Fire in Purnia Over Suspicion of Witchcraft

A woman in Bihar's Purnia district was brutally murdered over suspicion of allegedly performing witchcraft in the village. Villagers accused a woman of performing black magic, which led to recent deaths in the village. The attack on her took place late at night and was reportedly triggered by allegations that the woman was responsible for a series of recent natural deaths in the community.

Also Read | Mumbai: POCSO Court Sentences 10-Year Imprisonment to Man For Raping and Impregnating 16-Year-Old Girl.

According to police reports, a group of villagers tied up the woman, beat her to death and set her body on fire. Her remains were later discovered in a pond approximately 3 kilometres from the site of the attack. Authorities believe her body was transported to the pond using a tractor.

Purnia, Bihar: A woman was brutally murdered in a village in Purnia district over allegations of witchcraft. Locals blamed her for recent natural deaths and attacked her at night, tied her up, beat her to death, and set her body on fire. Her remains were found in a pond 3 km… pic.twitter.com/ay9lzPQL9v — IANS (@ians_india) July 8, 2025

The two main accused have been arrested, along with an aide who allegedly assisted in disposing of the body. The tractor used in the crime has also been recovered as evidence. However, the village is now largely deserted, with several other suspects reportedly fleeing the area to evade arrest.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Pramod Kumar Mandal confirmed the arrests and stated that further investigations are ongoing.