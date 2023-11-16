Bihar SI muder case: Main accused surrenders before Jharkhand police

Patna, Nov 16 Krishna Das, the main accused in the murder case of Sub-Inspector (SI) Prabhat Ranjan in Bihar's Jamui, surrendered before the Jharkhand police in Giridih on Thursday.

The accused is a native of Mahuli village under Kauwakol police station in Nawada.

Das, who was driving the sand-laden tractor in Jamui, had mowed down SI Ranjan and home guard Jawan Rajesh Kumar Saw earlier this week in the border area of Jamui and Nawada.

While Prabhat Ranjan died on the spot, Saw was critically injured.

The Jamui police constituted a SIT to nab the accused. Das then fled to neighbouring Giridih district in Jharkhand.

Due to continuous pressure from the police, he finally surrendered before Gawan police station in Giridih.

Mithilesh Thakur, the helper of Krishna Das, was arrested on November 15. He is also a native of Mahuli village in Kauwakol police station of Nawada district.

Notably, the murder took place on November 13 when SI Ranjan and home guard Saw were deployed at Garhi police station in the district.

As part of a drive against the sand mafia, the police had erected barricades on Chanwar bridge on Jamui-Nawada border and signalled a speeding sand-laden tractor to halt for checking.

Instead of stopping the vehicle, the tractor driver crushed them under the wheels killing the SI and critically injuring the guard.

After committing the crime, the tractor driver fled from the spot abandoning the vehicle some distance away from the crime scene.

The incident took place in the border area of Jamui and Nawada.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor