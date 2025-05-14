Bihar: Sikandar Raut sacrifices his life for the nation in Kupwara; family grieves with pride

Patna, May 14 Grief and pride have enveloped Uttarthu village in Bihar’s Nalanda district, as news broke of the martyrdom of Sikandar Raut, a soldier posted in Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir, who laid down his life for the nation on May 13.

Sikandar, who had joined the Indian Army in 2011, was serving with the 47 Rashtriya Rifles. He had earlier been posted in Meerut, Delhi, and Ranchi, but was recently transferred to the conflict-prone Kupwara region amid rising India-Pakistan tensions.

Back in Uttarthu, a pall of sorrow hangs over the home of the 35-year-old martyr.

His aged father, Pratap Raut, stood silently with tears in his eyes and a trembling stick in his hand. Yet even in his deep loss, his voice carried pride.

“God took away my third son, but I am proud that my son served the country. My son sacrificed his life for Mother India — who can be a more fortunate father than me?” Pratap Raut said, choking on emotion.

Sikandar is survived by his wife and two young sons, aged 8 and 4. He had returned home on leave just a month ago. He was the youngest of four siblings, with one elder brother and two sisters. Sikandar’s cousin, Sanjeet Kumar, remembered him as a simple and friendly man, driven by patriotism from a young age.

“It was his dream to join the army, which he fulfilled. He was posted in Kupwara with 47 RR. He came home last month. His sacrifice has made our entire village proud,” Sanjeet said.

As the news spread on Wednesday, villagers gathered at the Raut household, offering condolences and paying tribute to the braveheart. Local police officials also visited to express solidarity with the grieving family. Sikandar’s martyrdom has left an indelible mark on his village and the state.

He not only fulfilled his childhood dream of donning the uniform but also upheld the highest tradition of valour and duty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor