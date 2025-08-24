Bihar SIR: Documents of 98.2 pc electors received, 10 complaints from political parties

New Delhi, Aug 24 The Election Commission of India has received the required documents of 98.2 per cent of electors in Bihar with eight days remaining to file objections or claims in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, the ECI said on Sunday, while only ten complaints from the recognised 12 political parties have been registered.

The ECI in a press note said that after successful completion of the enumeration phase of the ongoing SIR of Electoral Rolls in Bihar from June 24 till July 25 and the publication of the draft Electoral Rolls on August 1, the period of submitting claims, objections and documents is underway, which will end on September 1.

It said that in 60 days, 98.2 per cent of electors have submitted their documents, which, as per the ECI, means an average of about 1.64 per cent per day. “There are still 8 days to go till September 1 with just 1.8 per cent electors remaining for submission of the documents,” it said.

The exercise to collect their documents with the help of BLOs and volunteers is going on. Thus, just like the collection of Enumeration forms, work related to the collection of documents is also likely to be completed before time, the ECI said.

The Commission said that in line with the orders of SIR dated June 24, verification of documents is also being done concurrently by the concerned 243 EROs and 2,976 AEROS.

"Out of 7.24 crore electors in the draft rolls, 0.16 per cent of Claims and Objections have been received so far. Ten from the BLAs of 12 Recognised Political Parties in Bihar, NIL by persons who are not Electors of that Assembly Constituency and 1,21,143 by Electors within their Assembly Constituency,” the ECI said in its press note.

It said that 3,28,847 new electors, who have attained the age of 18 years and above on July 1 or will attain the age of 18 years and above on October 1, have also submitted their Form 6 and Declaration.

The Commission said that the SIR of Bihar is on schedule.

“The decision on all the Claims and Objections received, and verification of eligibility documents is to be completed by the concerned EROS/AEROs by 25 Sep 2025 and after final checking, the Final Electoral Rolls are to be published on 30 September 2025,” it said in the note.

The Commission has commended the ongoing efforts by the CEO of Bihar, DEOs of all 38 Districts, 243 EROS, 2,976 AEROS, 90,712 BLOs, lakhs of volunteers and involvement of the field representatives of all the 12 major political parties, including their district presidents and as many as 1.60 lakh BLAs appointed by them.

It said that the claims and objections period allows the electors to not only rectify mistakes, if any, in the draft Electoral Rolls, but also submit their requisite documents, which they may not have provided while submitting their enumeration Forms.

